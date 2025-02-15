EU Ministers to Discuss Ukraine War Amid US-Russia Talks

In a strategic move, EU foreign policy leader Kaja Kallas has scheduled a crucial meeting with foreign ministers from the bloc during the Munich Security Conference. The agenda focuses on evaluating relations with President Trump's administration and addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The decision follows a notable call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, coupled with recent statements from the U.S. regarding Ukraine. An EU official, speaking anonymously to Reuters, highlighted the significance of these developments.

The invitation to the meeting aims to facilitate information sharing and an update on the latest interactions with U.S. administration officials and Ukrainian representatives at the Munich event, according to sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)