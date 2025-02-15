Left Menu

EU Ministers to Discuss Ukraine War Amid US-Russia Talks

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has called for a meeting with bloc ministers at the Munich Security Conference to discuss Trump administration relations and the Ukraine war. This comes after Trump's recent conversation with Putin and the US statements on Ukraine.

In a strategic move, EU foreign policy leader Kaja Kallas has scheduled a crucial meeting with foreign ministers from the bloc during the Munich Security Conference. The agenda focuses on evaluating relations with President Trump's administration and addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The decision follows a notable call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, coupled with recent statements from the U.S. regarding Ukraine. An EU official, speaking anonymously to Reuters, highlighted the significance of these developments.

The invitation to the meeting aims to facilitate information sharing and an update on the latest interactions with U.S. administration officials and Ukrainian representatives at the Munich event, according to sources.

