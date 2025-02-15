UK's Starmer to Visit Trump: A Diplomatic Play in U.S.-UK Relations

President Donald Trump announced his agreement to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who intends to visit the United States shortly. The visit aims to strengthen the notable 'special relationship' between the two nations amid global policy shifts.

Following a phone call with Trump, Starmer's office confirmed the future visit as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to position the UK advantageously amidst the U.S.'s turbulent international policy adjustments. The leaders initially met in New York last September.

Trade and defense are set to dominate the discussions, with Starmer navigating issues around NATO and the European Union. Britain's steadfastness on Ukraine's NATO aspirations adds complexity, as Trump's trade policies hint at potential friction with the European bloc.

