Zelenskiy Advocates for a Unified European Army Amid Shifting U.S.-Europe Relations
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the establishment of a European army, emphasizing the need for Europe to be self-reliant in its defense strategies. Highlighting tensions with Russia and changing U.S. priorities, Zelenskiy urged Europe to take control of its military future. He warned against deals with Russia that exclude Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the formation of a European army, stressing that Europe can no longer depend on the U.S. for protection. He elaborated on the necessity of a robust European military for gaining Washington's respect.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskiy emphasized that Kyiv would reject any Russia-Ukraine peace deal made without its involvement, predicting that Russian President Vladimir Putin aims to use U.S. President Donald Trump as a prop at Moscow's May 9 parade.
Zelenskiy presented the European army as essential, urging Europe to rely on its own capabilities, warning that European nations could be next in line for Russian aggression, while expressing a desire for a unified front with U.S. and European allies before any Trump-Putin meeting.
