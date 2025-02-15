Zelenskiy Advocates for a Unified European Army Amid Shifting U.S.-Europe Relations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the formation of a European army, stressing that Europe can no longer depend on the U.S. for protection. He elaborated on the necessity of a robust European military for gaining Washington's respect.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskiy emphasized that Kyiv would reject any Russia-Ukraine peace deal made without its involvement, predicting that Russian President Vladimir Putin aims to use U.S. President Donald Trump as a prop at Moscow's May 9 parade.

Zelenskiy presented the European army as essential, urging Europe to rely on its own capabilities, warning that European nations could be next in line for Russian aggression, while expressing a desire for a unified front with U.S. and European allies before any Trump-Putin meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)