BJP Readies to Challenge J&K Budget Proposals in Crucial Assembly Session

The BJP convened a critical meeting with its legislators and district presidents in anticipation of the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly budget session. Party leaders strategized on how to effectively raise public concerns, according to a spokesperson.

J-K UT President Sat Sharma led the meeting, attended by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma and others. The session kicks off on March 3, with the budget presentation scheduled for March 7.

In his speech, the BJP president encouraged MLAs to aggressively expose government shortcomings in fulfilling election manifesto promises, urging them to represent diverse community issues forcefully in the assembly. The Leader of Opposition expressed determination to oppose any government bias in budget allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)