Bittu Criticizes Punjab CM Mann Over Deportee Issue

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu strongly criticized Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday, accusing him of neglecting his duties in addressing fraudulent agents facilitating illegal immigration.

The criticism comes in the wake of Mann's remarks condemning the central government's handling of US deportation flights landing in Amritsar, which he called an attempt to villainize the state.

Bittu countered Mann's claims by urging the need for action against those responsible for sending young Indians through perilous routes abroad and suggested compensating the affected deportees.

(With inputs from agencies.)