Nepal Ruling Parties Push Forward Five Ordinances, Land-Related Bill Stirs Debate
Nepal's ruling parties agreed to advance five ordinances in Parliament, excluding a contentious land-related ordinance due to objections from Madhesh-based parties. The ordinances cover governance, finance, and privatisation reforms. Discussions continue to resolve differences, with a focus on ensuring the support of the National Assembly.
Nepal's ruling coalition resolved to advance five ordinances in the Upper House of Parliament, while putting a contentious land-related ordinance on hold due to opposition from Madhesh-based parties. This consensus was reached during a meeting held at the Prime Minister's residence in Baluwatar on Saturday.
The excluded ordinance, which aims to overhaul land laws affecting landless and marginalized communities, faced significant pushback from the Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal and Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party, both of which argued they were not consulted on its provisions.
Despite holding a majority in the House of Representatives, the government requires support in the National Assembly, prompting ongoing negotiations with dissenting parties. As per the constitution, the ordinances must be endorsed within 60 days, necessitating timely resolution.
