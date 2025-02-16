China's Yuan Stability: Key to Global Economic Balance

In a statement underscoring global economic concerns, China's central bank governor highlighted the yuan's stable role in maintaining global financial equilibrium. He asserted that, even as many global currencies weakened against a surging dollar, the yuan remained steady.

People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng, addressing the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies in Saudi Arabia, stressed that China's policy shift towards boosting consumption is strategic, aimed at overcoming potential export pitfalls.

Pan emphasized that proactive fiscal strategies and accommodative monetary measures will accompany strengthened counter-cyclical adjustments, steering China towards a consumption-driven economy by 2025.

