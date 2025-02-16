Pope Francis's Health Update: A Nation Holds Its Breath
Pope Francis, 88, is receiving treatment for bronchitis in a Roman hospital and will not make his usual public appearance. Italy's ANSA news reported he had a peaceful night, while the Vatican emphasized the pontiff's need for rest due to his respiratory infection.
Pope Francis, currently under medical care for a respiratory tract infection, spent a peaceful night at a Roman hospital, according to Italy's ANSA news agency.
The 88-year-old pontiff, who has been battling bronchitis for over a week, will not make his traditional public appearance to lead the weekly prayer as he has been advised to rest by medical professionals, the Vatican announced on Saturday.
Admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday morning, the papal leader's health has drawn attention and concern from around the world as he recuperates under careful observation.
