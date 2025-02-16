Left Menu

PM Modi Meets President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President's office shared images of their interaction on social media platform X, highlighting the engagement between these prominent leaders of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 19:40 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to President Droupadi Murmu at the prestigious Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

The meeting was highlighted by the President's office through images shared on social media platform X, which captured the interaction between these two influential figures.

In a statement on X, it was noted, 'Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

