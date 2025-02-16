Left Menu

NDA's Decade: Corruption-Free Governance and Future Ambitions

Vinod Tawde of the Bharatiya Janata Party asserts the NDA government has effectively eliminated corruption. He addresses past scams, defends the government against Rafale purchase allegations, and discusses the rupee's strength and future political ambitions, including Bihar election prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 16-02-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 20:29 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party has expressed confidence in the NDA government's success in eradicating corruption, according to general secretary Vinod Tawde. In a recent statement, Tawde highlighted the uncovering of significant scams like coal, Bofors, fodder, and 2G when the BJP was in opposition.

Tawde also dismissed opposition allegations regarding irregularities in the Rafale fighter jet purchase, citing the Supreme Court's ruling as proof of the government's integrity. Additionally, he commented on the unfortunate stampede incident at New Delhi railway station and the steps being taken by ministers to address such tragedies in the future.

Discussing economic issues, Tawde noted the stable position of the Indian rupee compared to other countries' currencies. He also shared optimism for electoral success in Bihar under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar, alongside insights from the upcoming 2025-26 Union budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

