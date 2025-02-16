Pope Francis' Health: Stable After Hospitalization
Pope Francis is reportedly in stable condition at a hospital following his admission due to a respiratory tract infection. The Vatican announced that he continues to receive treatment. Sunday was spent resting and reading, indicating optimism for his recovery.
Pope Francis remains in stable condition after being hospitalized with a respiratory tract infection, according to the Vatican's statement on Sunday.
The Pope continues to receive treatment, but there are positive signs regarding his recovery.
He spent part of Sunday resting and engaging in reading activities, suggesting a hopeful outlook.
