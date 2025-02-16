AIADMK's 'Victorious Alliance' to Challenge DMK in 2026: Palaniswami
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a mega alliance for the 2026 Assembly elections to challenge DMK, attacking Chief Minister M K Stalin over issues concerning women and children's safety. He emphasized electoral strategy differences, denying ideological compromise, and criticized DMK's past political maneuverings.
- Country:
- India
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Sunday the formation of a mega alliance for the 2026 Assembly election, aimed at challenging and defeating the ruling DMK. He targeted Chief Minister M K Stalin, accusing him of failing to address crimes against women and children effectively.
At a public meeting of AIADMK's Ilaigyargal-Ilam Pengal Pasarai wing, Palaniswami criticized Stalin's statement on alliance ideologies, questioning the necessity of separate parties if all are ideologically aligned. He clarified that electoral alliances are strategic, intended to consolidate votes.
Mocking the DMK's past alliances with both BJP and Congress, Palaniswami labeled DMK as opportunistic. He reaffirmed AIADMK's commitment to Tamil Nadu's two-language policy and urged the state government to advocate for pending MGNREGA funds in Parliament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Sets Record with New Ramsar Sites
Vijay's Political Party Prepares for 2026: A New Chapter for Tamil Nadu
Urgent Call for Wage Release: Tamil Nadu Workers in Crisis
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against Tamil Nadu Governor's Walkout Controversy
Tamil Nadu Unveils Ambitious Education-Driven Climate Change Initiative