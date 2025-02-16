Deportation Flight: Families Return to India Amid Policy Crackdown

The second deportation plane from the US, carrying 116 illegal Indian immigrants, landed in Amritsar, Punjab. The includes women and children, who sources confirmed were not restrained during the flight.

The men reported being shackled during their journey back to India. This deportation is part of the Trump administration's continued efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

The deportees, natives of various Indian states including Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, arrived in Amritsar and were part of the latest batch sent back under new immigration enforcement policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)