Deportation Flight: Families Return to India Amid Policy Crackdown
116 illegal Indian immigrants, including women and children, were deported from the US and landed in Punjab's Amritsar. Women and children were not restrained during the flight, unlike men who reported being in shackles. This deportation is part of the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigrants.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 23:07 IST
- Country:
- India
The second deportation plane from the US, carrying 116 illegal Indian immigrants, landed in Amritsar, Punjab. The includes women and children, who sources confirmed were not restrained during the flight.
The men reported being shackled during their journey back to India. This deportation is part of the Trump administration's continued efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.
The deportees, natives of various Indian states including Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, arrived in Amritsar and were part of the latest batch sent back under new immigration enforcement policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Pioneering India's First AI University
UNGA President Praises India's Transformative Digital Advancements
Air India Express Boosts Mangaluru-Delhi Connectivity with Daily Flights
India Retains Women's U-19 T20 World Cup Title in Dominant Display
India's Educational Revolution: Expanding Medical and Tech Horizons