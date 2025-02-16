Left Menu

Deportation Flight: Families Return to India Amid Policy Crackdown

116 illegal Indian immigrants, including women and children, were deported from the US and landed in Punjab's Amritsar. Women and children were not restrained during the flight, unlike men who reported being in shackles. This deportation is part of the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 23:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The second deportation plane from the US, carrying 116 illegal Indian immigrants, landed in Amritsar, Punjab. The includes women and children, who sources confirmed were not restrained during the flight.

The men reported being shackled during their journey back to India. This deportation is part of the Trump administration's continued efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

The deportees, natives of various Indian states including Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, arrived in Amritsar and were part of the latest batch sent back under new immigration enforcement policies.

Latest News

