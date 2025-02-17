Netanyahu Advocates for Palestinian Emigration
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supports President Trump's plan for Palestinians to emigrate from Gaza. Addressing Jewish American groups in Jerusalem, he emphasized offering Palestinians a choice rather than forcing eviction. Trump's proposal, however, has faced criticism as some view it as an endorsement of ethnic cleansing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 02:37 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated his support for a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump that suggests Palestinians in Gaza be given the option to leave the region.
Addressing Jewish American organizations in Jerusalem, Netanyahu stressed that this should be a matter of choice and not forcible eviction or ethnic cleansing.
Trump's suggestion, which outlines the resettlement of Palestinians in countries like Egypt and Jordan, has been criticized widely, with opponents labeling it an act of ethnic cleansing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Flare as Israeli Aircraft Targets Suspicious Vehicle
Qatar Aims to Facilitate Israel-Hamas Talks for Ceasefire Phase Two
Navigating the Migration Maze: Global Perspectives from 'Border Crossers' Launch
Hegseth's Border Visit: A New Military Role in Immigration Strategy
Explosive Clashes in Jenin: Israeli Military Operations Escalate