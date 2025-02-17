Netanyahu Advocates for Palestinian Emigration

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated his support for a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump that suggests Palestinians in Gaza be given the option to leave the region.

Addressing Jewish American organizations in Jerusalem, Netanyahu stressed that this should be a matter of choice and not forcible eviction or ethnic cleansing.

Trump's suggestion, which outlines the resettlement of Palestinians in countries like Egypt and Jordan, has been criticized widely, with opponents labeling it an act of ethnic cleansing.

