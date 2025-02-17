Trump's Strategic Maneuvering: Redefining US-EU Dynamics in Ukraine Conflict

President Donald Trump's diplomatic approach to resolving Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine has sparked unease among European nations, as reports suggest the US and Moscow are edging towards bilateral talks. European allies and Ukrainian leaders worry their voices are being overshadowed by this direct engagement.

With the conflict continuing, Trump is dispatching Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other key officials to Saudi Arabia to engage with Russian representatives. This comes after US administration comments sparked fears of a swift conflict resolution, potentially bypassing European views.

The US maintains that Europe remains part of the discussion, despite concerns. VP JD Vance's European visits are an attempt to reassure, yet skepticism persists, with debates over the geopolitical and economic implications of Trump's strategy brewing within the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)