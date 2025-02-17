Singapore's Opposition Leader Pritam Singh Convicted of False Testimony
Singapore’s Indian-origin Leader of the Opposition, Pritam Singh, was found guilty of providing false testimony to a parliamentary committee, resulting in potential parliamentary disqualification and barring from elections. The charges are tied to his handling of the Raeesah Khan case, with sentencing pending.
Pritam Singh, Singapore's Indian-origin Leader of the Opposition, has been convicted of giving false testimony to a parliamentary committee, a verdict that may lead to his disqualification from Parliament and potential exclusion from an upcoming general election.
Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan's ruling in the State Courts found Singh guilty on two counts, centered around his management of Raeesah Khan, a former member of his party caught lying to Parliament in another matter.
Singh's trial, which began four months ago, involved accusations of deliberately providing false statements to the Committee of Privileges regarding Khan's December 2021 hearings. Sentencing will be announced later today; each charge could result in imprisonment, a fine, or both.
