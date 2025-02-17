Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Vision: A New Era for Pyongyang

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Kumsusan Palace to mark his late father's birthday, pledging to continue the nation's prosperity. He also attended a groundbreaking ceremony for new housing in Pyongyang, part of a 50,000-home project aimed at economic development amid international challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 11:17 IST
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Kumsusan Palace of Sun to honor his late father, Kim Jong Il, on his birthday. The event, celebrated as the Day of the Shining Star, is a significant holiday in North Korea and marked Kim's return to the mausoleum after four years.

Accompanied by key officials, including his sister Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un displayed reverence and commitment to North Korea's progression, highlighting his dedication to national prosperity and security. This aligns with efforts to consolidate power while establishing his own leadership style distinct from his predecessors.

On the domestic front, Kim presided over a ceremony for the final phase of a large-scale housing project in Pyongyang. This initiative, part of his economic plan, aims to boost the local economy by building new homes despite international challenges. Kim praised workers for their unprecedented progress and projected a future of urban prosperity in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

