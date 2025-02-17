Left Menu

DMK's Call to Action: Protest Against Centre's Alleged Betrayal

Leaders of Tamil Nadu's DMK and its allies plan a mass protest against the Modi-led Centre for allegedly denying funds, enforcing NEP, and imposing a three-language norm. The protest aims to address grievances about funding and language policy affecting Tamil Nadu's education system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 12:53 IST
M K Stalin Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The DMK and its allies, including Congress and the Left parties, are poised to stage a substantial protest on February 18. The demonstration aims to condemn the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for allegedly depriving Tamil Nadu of funds and enforcing the National Education Policy (NEP) against the state's interests.

In contrast to the Centre's stance, all parties in Tamil Nadu except the BJP, are united in their opposition. Led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the DMK accuses the central government of overreach into state rights, highlighting the situation as a precursor to more extensive dissent.

Furthermore, the DMK alleges Governor misuses and UGC interventions are part of transgressions threatening educational integrity. The Modi administration's perceived partiality in funds allocation and its language policies, deemed 'Dravidian-Tamil' biased, have sparked significant outrage in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

