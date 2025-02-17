Left Menu

Abkhazia's Election Standoff: A Political Power Play

The presidential election in Abkhazia, a region seeking independence from Georgia, ended without a clear winner and will proceed to a runoff. Acting President Badra Gunba and opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba are the frontrunners. Abkhazia, supported by Russia, is facing challenges of political influence and disputes over its independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 17-02-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:19 IST
Abkhazia's Election Standoff: A Political Power Play
  • Country:
  • Georgia

A closely watched presidential election in Abkhazia, a breakaway Georgian region on the Black Sea, has resulted in no definitive winner, state news agency Apsnypress confirmed on Monday. Acting President Badra Gunba secured 46% of the vote, while his closest opponent, opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba, garnered nearly 37%.

Gunba, who ascended to the presidency last November following mass protests against a Russia-linked investment deal, must now prepare for a significant runoff to secure his leadership position. This is the third instance since 2014 where public dissent has unseated an Abkhazian leader.

Abkhazia, which declared independence from Georgia in the early 1990s with Russia's support, continues to depend politically and economically on Moscow. However, there is growing local disapproval over Russia's expanding influence in the territory, creating a complex geopolitical dilemma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025