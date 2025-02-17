Left Menu

BJP's Resounding Victory Sets Stage for Delhi Leadership

The BJP has returned to power in Delhi, ending a 26-year hiatus, by winning 48 out of 70 seats in the Assembly elections, supplanting the Aam Aadmi Party. The swearing-in ceremony for the new chief minister is scheduled for February 20 at Ramlila Maidan, with top party leaders expected to attend.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to reclaim power in Delhi after over 26 years, as the party decisively swept the recent Assembly elections. Garnering 48 seats out of 70, the BJP ended the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) ten-year tenure, disappointing AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who lost his seat.

The new chief minister of Delhi and the council of ministers are expected to be sworn in at a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on February 20 at 4.30 pm. The event will see the attendance of prominent BJP leaders, including chief ministers from BJP-governed states.

A pivotal BJP legislative party meeting, initially scheduled for Monday, has been deferred to Wednesday. During this meeting, discussions are expected to focus on selecting a candidate for the chief minister's post and finalizing details of the upcoming oath ceremony.

