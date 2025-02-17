Left Menu

BR Patil Appointed Deputy Chairman Amidst Political Tensions

BR Patil, a senior Congress lawmaker, resigned as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's adviser and is now appointed as Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission. Patil, with past grievances regarding Congress government functionality, was entitled to Cabinet-rank emoluments following his appointment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:11 IST
In a political reshuffle, Senior Congress leader B R Patil has been appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission after resigning as an adviser to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Patil, who represents the Aland constituency, now enjoys Cabinet-rank emoluments, as announced in an official notification. Earlier this month, Patil stepped down as the Policy & Planning adviser amid undisclosed issues.

Known for his proximity to Siddaramaiah, Patil expressed some discontent with the current Congress leadership and hinted that development issues in his constituency sparked his resignation. He has previously criticized the functioning of certain ministers within the Siddaramaiah Cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

