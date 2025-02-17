Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray to Rally Shiv Sena amid Talk of Desertions

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), is set to meet party MLAs on February 20 and MPs on February 25 amidst concerns over recent desertions. Party leaders, including Sanjay Raut, highlight these meetings as routine, despite recent high-profile departures to the rival faction led by Eknath Shinde.

Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), is poised to convene meetings with his party's MLAs and MPs against the backdrop of discussions on recent party defections. Sanjay Raut, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena spokesperson, emphasized the routine nature of these gatherings, scheduled for February 20 and February 25 respectively.

The meetings come in the wake of notable departures from the party's Konkan region, with former Rajapur MLA Rajan Salvi crossing over to the rival faction headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. These developments have fueled speculation and concern within the party ranks.

Meanwhile, Guhagar MLA Bhaskar Jadhav has openly expressed dissatisfaction regarding party issues, adding to the party's current challenges. The Shiv Sena (UBT) currently holds nine MP positions and 20 MLA seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

