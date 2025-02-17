Left Menu

The Battle for Bharat Ratna: Tejashwi Yadav Champions Lalu Prasad

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav advocates for a Bharat Ratna for his father, Lalu Prasad, emphasizing his contributions to empowering marginalized groups. During a speech at Karpoori Thakur's death anniversary, Yadav highlighted the historical context of social justice in Bihar, drawing parallels with past political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:01 IST
Tejashwi Yadav
In a fervent speech at Sonbarsa, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav championed his father Lalu Prasad's candidacy for the Bharat Ratna, highlighting his role in advocating for society's underdogs. The statement came during the commemoration of socialist leader Karpoori Thakur's death anniversary.

Reflecting on historical social justice milestones, Yadav remarked on the initial backlash faced by Thakur when introducing quotas for backward classes, a decision later recognized by the same party that once criticized it. He likened his father's struggles and achievements to that of Thakur, predicting a future acknowledgment of Lalu's contributions.

Tejashwi Yadav criticized current power dynamics, taking aim at Nitish Kumar and other political figures while promising a committed, ideologically-driven governance if entrusted with Bihar's future. He emphasized a merit-based approach to candidate selection, aiming to ensure representation for those ideologically aligned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

