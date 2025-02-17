High-Stakes Diplomacy: US-Russia Talks in Saudi Arabia

Amid ongoing global tensions, US and Russian officials are set to meet in Saudi Arabia this Tuesday to explore potential resolutions to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This pivotal meeting aims to gauge Russia's readiness to engage in peace discussions.

According to US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, high-ranking US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, will attend the talks. The gathering marks a critical step in determining whether Russia is genuinely interested in pursuing peace.

Bruce highlighted that these discussions follow initial conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump about their respective interests and the feasibility of managing this complex situation. The outcome of this diplomatic effort remains uncertain but is being closely watched worldwide.

