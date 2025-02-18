Europe Seeks Unity as Trump Makes Solo Move on Ukraine Talks

European leaders gathered in Paris on Monday for urgent talks on boosting defense in response to recent U.S. actions concerning Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron called the meeting following President Donald Trump's decision to exclude European allies and Ukraine from U.S.-Russia peace negotiations set to begin in Saudi Arabia.

The exclusion stunned European officials, sparking debate over potential peacekeeping missions in Ukraine. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed willingness to deploy peacekeepers conditional on U.S. security support, though troop numbers remain uncertain. European nations face the dual challenge of supporting Ukraine's security and managing stretched military resources amid tight public finances.

Divergent views emerged during discussions, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposing peacekeeping without Ukraine's approval, and Italy's Giorgia Meloni questioning the effectiveness of deploying troops. The U.S.-Russia talks will commence on Tuesday with high-level participants from both sides, aiming to address longstanding tensions.

