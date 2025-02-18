Left Menu

FAA Layoffs Raise Concerns Amid Air Traffic Safety Fears

The Federal Aviation Administration fired fewer than 400 employees out of its 45,000 workforce, raising concerns over air traffic safety amid recent plane accidents. Secretary Sean Duffy stated the layoffs affected only probationary staff, not air traffic controllers. The move comes as the FAA faces staffing shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 07:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 07:52 IST
FAA Layoffs Raise Concerns Amid Air Traffic Safety Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Aviation Administration has dismissed fewer than 400 employees from its workforce of 45,000, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. This decision has prompted questions about air traffic safety following recent plane accidents.

In a social media post on X, previously known as Twitter, Duffy addressed the layoffs, emphasizing that only probationary employees who had been with the agency for less than a year were affected. He noted that no air traffic controllers or essential safety personnel were let go.

The agency has been criticized for its handling of staffing issues, with the FAA currently operating with around 3,500 fewer controllers than its target levels. Despite the dismissals, the Department of Transportation insists it is hiring more safety professionals, including air traffic controllers and mechanics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025