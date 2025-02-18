FAA Layoffs Raise Concerns Amid Air Traffic Safety Fears

The Federal Aviation Administration has dismissed fewer than 400 employees from its workforce of 45,000, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. This decision has prompted questions about air traffic safety following recent plane accidents.

In a social media post on X, previously known as Twitter, Duffy addressed the layoffs, emphasizing that only probationary employees who had been with the agency for less than a year were affected. He noted that no air traffic controllers or essential safety personnel were let go.

The agency has been criticized for its handling of staffing issues, with the FAA currently operating with around 3,500 fewer controllers than its target levels. Despite the dismissals, the Department of Transportation insists it is hiring more safety professionals, including air traffic controllers and mechanics.

