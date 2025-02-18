Showdown at the Social Security Administration: Michelle King's Exit Amid Controversy

Michelle King, the acting commissioner of the U.S. Social Security Administration, has resigned. Her departure follows a dispute over record access with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), as reported by The Washington Post, citing sources familiar with the situation.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Sunday supported Musk's initiative, stating it aligns with President Donald Trump's directive to identify and mitigate fraud within the Social Security Administration. Leavitt revealed that the administration suspects massive fraudulent payments to deceased recipients.

Leavitt emphasized that DOGE aims to halt duplicate payments and bolster system integrity by identifying funds erroneously sent to deceased individuals. This initiative underscores the government's vigilance in safeguarding Social Security disbursements.

(With inputs from agencies.)