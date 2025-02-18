Language Debate Heats Up: BJP Counters DMK's Anti-Hindi Claims

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CR Kesvan has criticized Tamil Nadu's DMK government for its opposition to the introduction of Hindi in the state, lambasting the party for politicizing the issue for electoral gain and undermining the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Kesvan, speaking to news agency ANI, accused the DMK of opposing a progressive National Education Policy (NEP) not for educational reasons but to advance politically motivated agendas. He lauded the NEP for strengthening cooperative federalism and promoting mother tongue education, dismissing DMK's claims of Hindi imposition as 'blatant lies'.

In a pointed remark, Kesvan condemned the DMK's 'divisive political propaganda' and their 'manufactured north-south narrative', urging the party to prioritize the interests of students above political rhetoric. He defended the three-language policy, already adopted by private schools, as beneficial to students and emphasized that the youth will hold the DMK accountable if they persist with 'regressive politics'.

