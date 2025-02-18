Left Menu

AstraZeneca Revamps Leadership with New Director Proposals

AstraZeneca PLC has announced significant changes to its board of directors. Karen Knudsen is proposed for election as a non-executive director, while Deborah DiSanzo and Andreas Rummelt will not seek re-election. Diana Layfield is appointed to the remuneration committee, effective May 1, 2025.

AstraZeneca PLC has revealed planned changes to its board leadership with the nomination of Karen Knudsen as a non-executive director. Deborah DiSanzo and Andreas Rummelt, current non-executive directors, are stepping down and will not stand for re-election.

The company is enhancing its governance with Diana Layfield's appointment to the remuneration committee, set to take effect on May 1, 2025.

This move marks a strategic shift in AstraZeneca's board composition, aiming for a refreshed leadership dynamic to guide future decisions and strategies.

