Left Menu

Suspension Sparks Uproar: BJP vs. State Assembly in West Bengal

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari condemns the suspension of four BJP MLAs from the West Bengal Assembly, labeling it 'illegal' and 'anti-Hindu'. The suspension, linked to misconduct towards the Speaker, incited protests. BJP criticizes Mamata Banerjee's government as 'anti-Hindu', citing disruptions to Saraswati Puja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:27 IST
Suspension Sparks Uproar: BJP vs. State Assembly in West Bengal
LoP Suvendu Adhikari and BJP leader Agnimitra Paul (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, has fiercely criticized the recent suspension of four BJP MLAs from the state's Assembly, branding the move as 'illegal' and an act of an 'anti-Hindu' government. He announced plans for protests outside the Assembly to contest the suspensions.

On Monday, Suvendu Adhikari, alongside BJP leaders Agnimitra Paul, Biswanath Karak, and Bankim Chandra Ghosh, was suspended for the remainder of the session due to alleged misconduct towards the Assembly Speaker. Agnimitra Paul accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration of stifling opposition voices under the guise of maintaining order.

The controversy arose from a confrontation over the Saraswati Puja celebrations, which Agnimitra Paul claims are being disrupted by 'jihadis'. In response, the BJP has brought an Adjournment Motion to the Assembly. Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has mandated police protection for the festivities at Jogesh Chandra Law College amid accusations of external threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025