Suspension Sparks Uproar: BJP vs. State Assembly in West Bengal

The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, has fiercely criticized the recent suspension of four BJP MLAs from the state's Assembly, branding the move as 'illegal' and an act of an 'anti-Hindu' government. He announced plans for protests outside the Assembly to contest the suspensions.

On Monday, Suvendu Adhikari, alongside BJP leaders Agnimitra Paul, Biswanath Karak, and Bankim Chandra Ghosh, was suspended for the remainder of the session due to alleged misconduct towards the Assembly Speaker. Agnimitra Paul accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration of stifling opposition voices under the guise of maintaining order.

The controversy arose from a confrontation over the Saraswati Puja celebrations, which Agnimitra Paul claims are being disrupted by 'jihadis'. In response, the BJP has brought an Adjournment Motion to the Assembly. Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has mandated police protection for the festivities at Jogesh Chandra Law College amid accusations of external threats.

