Karnataka Budget Session 2025 Announced by Governor
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has summoned the Karnataka Legislature for its budget session starting March 3, 2025. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds the finance portfolio, is set to present the state budget on March 7 for the year 2025-26. This will be his 16th budget presentation.
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has officially announced that the budget session of the Karnataka Legislature will commence on March 3, 2025.
The Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation Secretariat issued a notification confirming the date and time for the legislative assembly to convene, exercising powers under Article 174 of the Constitution of India.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also manages the finance portfolio, has announced that he will present the budget for the year 2025-26 on March 7. This marks his 16th budget presentation for the state.
