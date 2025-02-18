Left Menu

Former Leader Farooq Ganderbali Returns to BJP After Two Decades

Farooq Ganderbali, a former BJP leader from Kashmir, has rejoined the party after over 20 years. He was previously the BJYM Kashmir President. His return signals growing support for the BJP in Kashmir, as more people align with the party, trusting its leadership and policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a significant political development, Farooq Ganderbali, a prominent former BJP leader from Kashmir, has rejoined the party after over 20 years.

Ganderbali, who previously served as the BJYM Kashmir President, contested the 2008 assembly elections independently, challenging National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

His return represents a surge in support for the BJP in Kashmir, with increased trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the party's development and peace-oriented policies for the region, as emphasized by J&K BJP president Sat Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

