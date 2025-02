Trump's Bold Diplomacy: Weighing in on Ukraine and Russia

Former U.S. President Donald Trump signaled the possibility of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month, dismissing Ukrainian concerns about their exclusion from U.S.-Russia discussions in Riyadh, aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict.

During the press briefing, Trump criticized Ukraine's inability to strike a deal with Russia three years ago to prevent Moscow's invasion, casting doubt on Kyiv's recent complaints about being sidelined. He suggested that Kyiv's actions could have resolved the situation long ago.

Trump also criticized President Joe Biden's strategies, insisting he could end the conflict and proposed that Ukraine should hold elections, while approving potential European peacekeeping troops for security guarantees.

