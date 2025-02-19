Left Menu

Trump's DOJ Shake-Up: Clearing Biden-Era U.S. Attorneys

U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed the Justice Department to terminate all remaining Biden-era U.S. attorneys. This move comes as part of his effort to 'clean house' and restore confidence in the justice system, amidst accusations of politicization during Biden's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 05:29 IST
The Justice Department is undergoing significant changes as U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the termination of all remaining U.S. attorneys appointed during former President Joe Biden's era. This directive aligns with Trump's agenda to address what he perceives as unprecedented politicization within the department.

On Truth Social, Trump emphasized the need to 'clean house' to build a fair justice system and reinstating what he calls 'America's Golden Age.' The Justice Department has yet to comment on this sweeping order.

Traditionally, a change in presidential administration prompts the resignations of U.S. attorneys. However, this latest move departs from the usual courteous requests, opting instead for direct termination notices. The affected attorneys serve as the key federal law enforcement officials in their respective districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

