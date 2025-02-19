Trump's DOJ Shake-Up: Clearing Biden-Era U.S. Attorneys

The Justice Department is undergoing significant changes as U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the termination of all remaining U.S. attorneys appointed during former President Joe Biden's era. This directive aligns with Trump's agenda to address what he perceives as unprecedented politicization within the department.

On Truth Social, Trump emphasized the need to 'clean house' to build a fair justice system and reinstating what he calls 'America's Golden Age.' The Justice Department has yet to comment on this sweeping order.

Traditionally, a change in presidential administration prompts the resignations of U.S. attorneys. However, this latest move departs from the usual courteous requests, opting instead for direct termination notices. The affected attorneys serve as the key federal law enforcement officials in their respective districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)