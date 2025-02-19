Left Menu

New Dawn in Delhi: Mega Oath-Taking Ceremony

BJP leaders herald a new era for Delhi, as prominent figures, including Deputy Chief Ministers and auto-rickshaw drivers, prepare to attend the Delhi Chief Minister's oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. The event, featuring cultural performances, promises to showcase the BJP's fresh face and commitment to developing the capital.

BJP leader Ajay Alok (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the highly anticipated Delhi Chief Minister's oath-taking ceremony approaches, BJP leader Ajay Alok declares a transformative dawn for the capital city. Alok emphasized that the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to unveil a new leadership, marked by renewed commitment and vision, poised to genuinely elevate Delhi to a capital befitting its national status.

BJP Delhi state president Virendra Sachdeva confirmed a diverse gathering for the event, scheduled at Ramlila Maidan. He noted that alongside the Prime Minister and some state Chief Ministers, grassroots representatives like auto-rickshaw drivers and laborers will also grace the ceremony, symbolizing widespread participation and support.

A stellar guest list includes 20 Deputy Chief Ministers from various states, along with influential figures from politics and civil society. The occasion, expected to attract around 30,000 attendees, will commence with a cultural showcase, culminating in the official oath administered by Lt Governor VK Saxena at 12:35 pm, reflecting the BJP's inclusive and aspirational agenda for Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

