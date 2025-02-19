Left Menu

The Battle Over the Department of Education: A Political Tug-of-War

Amidst political tensions, the Department of Education faces proposed closure from President Trump. Its critical functions include student loan management and equitable education. Supporters emphasize its essential role in public education, while critics question federal oversight, invoking 'critical race theory' debates.

Updated: 19-02-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:59 IST
The Battle Over the Department of Education: A Political Tug-of-War

President Donald Trump is targeting the Department of Education for closure, reigniting Republican-led efforts to reduce its financial and regulatory influence.

The DOE plays a pivotal role in American education, managing student loans, federal grants, and enforcing Title IX guidelines. With education in the political crosswind, debates over 'critical race theory' intensify the discourse.

States with high student populations heavily rely on DOE funds, while concerns grow over potential cuts. Amidst this, defenders highlight the department's importance in maintaining educational equity and quality, accusing opponents of attempting to privatize the system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

