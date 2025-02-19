Left Menu

Trump Media and Rumble's Legal Battle Against Brazilian Justice

U.S. President Donald Trump's Trump Media and video platform Rumble are suing Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes for alleged illegal censorship. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S., claims Moraes' prior orders restricted political discourse and breached First Amendment rights by suspending U.S.-based accounts.

19-02-2025
The Trump Media & Technology Group, owned by former U.S. President Donald Trump, alongside video-sharing platform Rumble, filed a lawsuit against Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, alleging illegal censorship. The suit, presented in the U.S., takes issue with Moraes' previous orders, suggesting they suppress legitimate political discourse.

This legal action coincides with Moraes considering charges against Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, accused of orchestrating an attempt to overthrow the government post-2022 election loss. Rumble argues that Moraes violated First Amendment rights by suspending specific U.S.-based accounts.

Amidst ongoing debates on democracy and disinformation in Brazil, Rumble had initially blocked Brazilian users, a stance it later reversed citing the removal of censorship orders as a contributing factor to Trump's election victory.

