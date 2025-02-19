Trump Media and Rumble's Legal Battle Against Brazilian Justice
U.S. President Donald Trump's Trump Media and video platform Rumble are suing Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes for alleged illegal censorship. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S., claims Moraes' prior orders restricted political discourse and breached First Amendment rights by suspending U.S.-based accounts.
This legal action coincides with Moraes considering charges against Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, accused of orchestrating an attempt to overthrow the government post-2022 election loss. Rumble argues that Moraes violated First Amendment rights by suspending specific U.S.-based accounts.
This legal action coincides with Moraes considering charges against Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, accused of orchestrating an attempt to overthrow the government post-2022 election loss. Rumble argues that Moraes violated First Amendment rights by suspending specific U.S.-based accounts.
Amidst ongoing debates on democracy and disinformation in Brazil, Rumble had initially blocked Brazilian users, a stance it later reversed citing the removal of censorship orders as a contributing factor to Trump's election victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
