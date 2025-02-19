Adityanath's Jibe at Opposition: BJP's Victory By Default?

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a swipe at opposition figures Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, declaring in the state assembly that their involvement secures the Bharatiya Janata Party's triumph in both national and state elections. His remarks came after recent wins in the Delhi assembly polls and Ayodhya's Milkipur bypoll.

Adityanath lambasted the opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing them of damaging India's reputation in their attacks on the BJP. Displaying a newspaper clipping, he expressed disappointment over Akhilesh Yadav's comment that India could never become a developed nation, asserting such outlooks are viewed by the public as boosts for the BJP's electoral success.

Addressing complaints to extend the Maha Kumbh festival, he refuted the demand, defending the event's traditional astrological scheduling. Furthermore, he accused the SP of running misinformation campaigns about the festival, countering claims of government mismanagement with data evidencing the safe return of lost pilgrims.

