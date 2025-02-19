BJP Protests Against Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu-Kumbh' Remarks Escalate

BJP workers in Kolkata staged a protest on Wednesday, denouncing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her 'Mrityu-Kumbh' comments. The protest, spearheaded by Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar, called out Banerjee for allegedly insulting the Hindu community.

Majumdar urged nationwide protests against Banerjee, whom he accused of disrespecting Hindus and their religion. "Mamata Banerjee's remarks are an affront to all Hindus," Majumdar told ANI. He further stated that a formal letter has been sent to the Governor, urging action against her.

Adding fuel to the controversy, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya demanded apologies from prominent political leaders, including Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Maurya condemned their statements as anti-Hindu and called for them to apologize to devotees for offending religious sentiments.

In response, Banerjee expressed her reverence for the holy 'Ganga Maa' and the Maha Kumbh during a Legislative Assembly address, while criticizing the event organisers for inadequate safety measures after deadly stampedes in Prayagraj and New Delhi. She highlighted the disparity in treatment between rich and poor attendees at the Kumbh Mela.

(With inputs from agencies.)