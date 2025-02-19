Ukrainian Foreign Minister Stands Firm Against Trump's Criticism

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has strongly rebuffed comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump, who criticized Ukraine and its leadership.

Addressing these statements, Sybiha asserted on social media platform X that Ukraine remains resolute, vowing not to succumb to any external pressure that compromises its sovereignty.

He emphasized, 'We will defend our right to exist,' signaling the nation's steadfast position amidst international commentary on its affairs.

