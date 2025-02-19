Ukrainian Foreign Minister Stands Firm Against Trump's Criticism
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded to comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, asserting that Ukraine will not be coerced into compromising its sovereignty. Sybiha emphasized Ukraine's determination to defend its right to exist, reiterating the country's resilience in the face of external pressure.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has strongly rebuffed comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump, who criticized Ukraine and its leadership.
Addressing these statements, Sybiha asserted on social media platform X that Ukraine remains resolute, vowing not to succumb to any external pressure that compromises its sovereignty.
He emphasized, 'We will defend our right to exist,' signaling the nation's steadfast position amidst international commentary on its affairs.
