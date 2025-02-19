Left Menu

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Stands Firm Against Trump's Criticism

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded to comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, asserting that Ukraine will not be coerced into compromising its sovereignty. Sybiha emphasized Ukraine's determination to defend its right to exist, reiterating the country's resilience in the face of external pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:44 IST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Stands Firm Against Trump's Criticism

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has strongly rebuffed comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump, who criticized Ukraine and its leadership.

Addressing these statements, Sybiha asserted on social media platform X that Ukraine remains resolute, vowing not to succumb to any external pressure that compromises its sovereignty.

He emphasized, 'We will defend our right to exist,' signaling the nation's steadfast position amidst international commentary on its affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025