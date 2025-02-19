Left Menu

Scholz Criticizes Trump Over 'Dictator' Remark

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized U.S. President Donald Trump over labeling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a 'dictator'. Scholz stated this assertion is 'false and dangerous', emphasizing Zelenskiy's democratic legitimacy.

Updated: 19-02-2025 23:49 IST
Olaf Scholz
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a bold rebuttal, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for labeling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as a 'dictator'.

According to the German newspaper Spiegel, Scholz described Trump's statement as 'false and dangerous' during a statement released on Wednesday.

Scholz further emphasized the importance of recognizing President Zelenskiy's rightful democratic legitimacy, which he stressed is vital for maintaining international diplomatic relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

