Senators Call for Investigation into Politicization of Federal Probes

Four Democratic senators urge the Justice Department's Inspector General to examine the resignation of a federal prosecutor under pressure to probe a Biden-era EPA contract. The senators argue improper political interference prompted Denise Cheung’s resignation, raising concerns about the Justice Department's politicization under Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 03:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Four Democratic senators have taken action by requesting that the Justice Department's Inspector General investigate the resignation of Denise Cheung, a senior federal prosecutor in Washington. Cheung faced pressure to initiate a criminal investigation related to a contract awarded by the Environmental Protection Agency during the administration of former President Joe Biden.

Senators Edward Markey, Sheldon Whitehouse, Chris Van Hollen, and Bernie Sanders expressed their concerns about the circumstances surrounding Cheung's departure from the U.S. Attorney's office, claiming it reflects a serious abuse of prosecutorial power. They highlighted the troubling trend of career Justice Department prosecutors resigning due to perceived political meddling during the Trump administration.

The senators have urged Inspector General Michael Horowitz to promptly investigate the allegations of political interference. The Environmental Protection Agency remained silent on the issue, while EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin accused the funding of fraud without presenting evidence. Cheung resisted the pressure, stating the lack of evidence for a grand jury investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

