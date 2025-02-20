Trump's Push to Close the Department of Education: Impacts and Controversies

In a move resonating with longstanding Republican goals, President Donald Trump has announced plans to shut down the U.S. Department of Education. Despite Congressional authority over its budget, Trump, alongside adviser Elon Musk, has previously bypassed legislative approval in diminishing government agencies' roles.

The Department of Education conducts evaluations of U.S. schools, oversees a $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio, and administers the Pell Grant program. Originally given more responsibility under Civil Rights laws, it faced heightened importance during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Congress appropriating $251 billion for its programs in 2024.

Critics of Trump's proposal argue the department is essential for maintaining high public education standards and ensuring equal educational opportunities. With ongoing debates around critical race theory and school choice programs, the department's role remains a focal point in discussions about U.S. educational policy and governance.

