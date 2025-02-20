Senators Demand Probe into Alleged Political Pressure on DOJ Prosecutor
Four Democratic senators are pushing for an investigation into the pressured resignation of Denise Cheung, a senior federal prosecutor, who was allegedly coerced into launching a baseless criminal probe against an EPA contract under the Trump administration, highlighting concerns about potential political interference.
In a move that underscores tensions surrounding political influence in high-stakes investigations, four Democratic senators have called on the U.S. Justice Department's Inspector General to look into the resignation of Denise Cheung, a senior federal prosecutor.
Cheung allegedly faced pressure from officials during President Trump's tenure to initiate a criminal investigation into an EPA contract, despite insufficient evidence. The contract in question was part of multibillion-dollar green banking initiatives championed by the Biden administration.
The call for a probe raises sensitive questions about the degree of politicization within the Justice Department and the potential misuse of its investigative powers for partisan aims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
