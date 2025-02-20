Left Menu

Senators Demand Probe into Alleged Political Pressure on DOJ Prosecutor

Four Democratic senators are pushing for an investigation into the pressured resignation of Denise Cheung, a senior federal prosecutor, who was allegedly coerced into launching a baseless criminal probe against an EPA contract under the Trump administration, highlighting concerns about potential political interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 03:41 IST
Senators Demand Probe into Alleged Political Pressure on DOJ Prosecutor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that underscores tensions surrounding political influence in high-stakes investigations, four Democratic senators have called on the U.S. Justice Department's Inspector General to look into the resignation of Denise Cheung, a senior federal prosecutor.

Cheung allegedly faced pressure from officials during President Trump's tenure to initiate a criminal investigation into an EPA contract, despite insufficient evidence. The contract in question was part of multibillion-dollar green banking initiatives championed by the Biden administration.

The call for a probe raises sensitive questions about the degree of politicization within the Justice Department and the potential misuse of its investigative powers for partisan aims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025