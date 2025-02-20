Senators Demand Probe into Alleged Political Pressure on DOJ Prosecutor

In a move that underscores tensions surrounding political influence in high-stakes investigations, four Democratic senators have called on the U.S. Justice Department's Inspector General to look into the resignation of Denise Cheung, a senior federal prosecutor.

Cheung allegedly faced pressure from officials during President Trump's tenure to initiate a criminal investigation into an EPA contract, despite insufficient evidence. The contract in question was part of multibillion-dollar green banking initiatives championed by the Biden administration.

The call for a probe raises sensitive questions about the degree of politicization within the Justice Department and the potential misuse of its investigative powers for partisan aims.

(With inputs from agencies.)