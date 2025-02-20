Federal Employees Rally Against Musk's Anti-Science Cuts

In a robust demonstration outside the Department of Health and Human Services, hundreds of current and former federal employees rallied against recent terminations they claim jeopardize public health.

The protest, largely aimed at Elon Musk and his agency's aggressive spending cuts, saw participants braving the cold to voice their concerns over the future of science and public safety.

Lawmakers pledged support to counter these changes, highlighting their determination to bring the fight to congressional and legal fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)