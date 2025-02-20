Left Menu

Federal Employees Rally Against Musk's Anti-Science Cuts

Current and former federal employees protested against recent firings affecting public health, targeting Elon Musk's agency's spending cuts. They highlighted the impact of reduced funding on vital research and healthcare. Attendees, including lawmakers and affected scientists, vowed to resist these changes through legal and congressional means.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2025 03:52 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 03:52 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a robust demonstration outside the Department of Health and Human Services, hundreds of current and former federal employees rallied against recent terminations they claim jeopardize public health.

The protest, largely aimed at Elon Musk and his agency's aggressive spending cuts, saw participants braving the cold to voice their concerns over the future of science and public safety.

Lawmakers pledged support to counter these changes, highlighting their determination to bring the fight to congressional and legal fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

