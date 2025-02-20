Left Menu

Trump's Standoff with Boeing Over Air Force One Delays

President Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with Boeing over delays in delivering new Air Force One jets. The administration is considering alternative approaches, as Boeing lags three years behind schedule. The President and White House have criticized the manufacturer's lack of timely delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2025 04:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 04:49 IST
President Donald Trump is increasing pressure on Boeing due to significant delays in the delivery of new Air Force One jets. The aircraft manufacturer is at least three years behind schedule, causing frustration within the administration.

In recent statements, both Trump and the White House have condemned Boeing's failure to meet its delivery timeline. The administration is contemplating different options to ensure the arrival of the jets.

This mounting tension highlights the ongoing issues between the U.S. government and one of its major suppliers amidst a backdrop of high-stakes negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

