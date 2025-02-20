Rekha Gupta Ushers New Era as Delhi's Ninth Chief Minister
Rekha Gupta, BJP MLA from Shalimar Bagh, has been sworn in as Delhi's ninth Chief Minister. The ceremony at Ramlila Maidan was attended by top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Modi. Gupta later took charge at the Secretariat, accompanied by her Council of Ministers and senior party members.
- Country:
- India
Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, assumed office as Delhi's ninth Chief Minister on Thursday. The event marked a significant milestone in the political landscape of the capital.
Her oath-taking ceremony, held at the Ramlila Maidan, was a grand affair with the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders such as Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Rajnath Singh. Also in attendance were numerous chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from NDA-ruled states.
Following the ceremony, Gupta officially took charge at the Delhi Secretariat. She was accompanied by eminent BJP figures including state BJP in-charge Baijayant Panda and President Virendra Sachdeva, as well as new members of her Council of Ministers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah's Strategic Security Revamp in Jammu and Kashmir
Terror funding from proceeds of narcotics trade has to be curbed with alacrity and rigour, says Home Minister Amit Shah.
Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir
Ecosystem of terror in J-K has been weakened due to Modi government's sustained and coordinated efforts: Amit Shah.
Amit Shah Ramps Up Anti-Terror Efforts in Jammu and Kashmir