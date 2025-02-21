Kristi Noem Cuts TPS Protections for Haitians

In a significant policy shift, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the reduction of deportation protections and work permits for 521,000 Haitians, setting them to expire by August. This decision marks a reversal of the Biden administration's previous extension until February 2026.

The decision aligns with previous attempts by former President Donald Trump to cut Temporary Protected Status (TPS) enrollments, efforts which were initially blocked by federal courts. Noem has similarly revoked protections for a large number of Venezuelans, with around half affected losing their status by April.

The reduction in TPS impacts comes as Haiti struggles with severe internal instability, highlighted by ongoing gang violence and the absence of elected representatives. Meanwhile, legal challenges against the rollback have emerged, reflecting deep divides over immigration policies.

