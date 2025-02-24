Friedrich Merz Set to Lead Germany: A New Political Chapter Begins
Germany's opposition conservatives triumph in the national election, setting Friedrich Merz on course to be the next chancellor. The far-right Alternative for Germany achieved its best result to date. Key political reactions range from disappointment within the SPD to openness towards coalition talks with the CDU.
The recent national election in Germany concluded with a significant victory for the opposition conservatives, positioning their leader, Friedrich Merz, to become the next chancellor. In a surprising development, the far-right Alternative for Germany secured its strongest performance ever in a national election, projections revealed.
Political figures across the spectrum expressed varying sentiments on the results. Olaf Scholz of the SPD acknowledged the party's bitter defeat, underscoring the need to recognize the voters' decisions. In contrast, Christian Lindner of the FDP maintained that assuming political risk was necessary for Germany's future, even at a high cost.
Friedrich Merz, poised to assume chancellorship, emphasized the importance of immediate action for the nation, while Alice Weidel of AfD expressed readiness to engage in coalition talks with the CDU. The election results indicate a reshaping of Germany's political landscape, prompting urgent discussions on forming a new government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
