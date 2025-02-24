Left Menu

Clash of Drafts: US-Ukraine Tensions Escalate at the UN

The US and Ukraine are at loggerheads over resolutions concerning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The General Assembly is set to vote on both, highlighting global opposition to Russia. Tensions persist as the US urges peace talks, but Ukraine holds its ground on a European-backed proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 24-02-2025 08:06 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 08:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The US has urged Ukraine to retract its European-supported UN resolution demanding Russia's immediate withdrawal, favoring a less direct American version, sources revealed. Ukraine, however, is steadfast, insisting on a vote during the General Assembly.

Despite pressure, the two contrasting resolutions reflect global dissent since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began. European leaders, excluded from US-Russia preliminary talks, express unease as President Trump seeks to bridge the gap.

While the General Assembly stands as a crucial UN body amid Security Council stalemates due to Russian vetoes, its resolutions guide world opinion. Monday's vote will gauge international stance shifts and test Trump's peace strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

