Clash of Drafts: US-Ukraine Tensions Escalate at the UN

The US has urged Ukraine to retract its European-supported UN resolution demanding Russia's immediate withdrawal, favoring a less direct American version, sources revealed. Ukraine, however, is steadfast, insisting on a vote during the General Assembly.

Despite pressure, the two contrasting resolutions reflect global dissent since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began. European leaders, excluded from US-Russia preliminary talks, express unease as President Trump seeks to bridge the gap.

While the General Assembly stands as a crucial UN body amid Security Council stalemates due to Russian vetoes, its resolutions guide world opinion. Monday's vote will gauge international stance shifts and test Trump's peace strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)